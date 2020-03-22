Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, YoBit and Ethfinex. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $550,793.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.90 or 0.04329704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00069270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038268 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013241 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinBene, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, YoBit, BitForex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, ZBG, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

