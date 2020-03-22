AceD Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market capitalization of $32,855.42 and approximately $16.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000685 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001275 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,062,317 coins and its circulating supply is 10,995,311 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.