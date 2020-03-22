ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

