Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Achieves $215,794.59

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Actinium has a market capitalization of $215,794.59 and $2,211.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078840 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,189,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

