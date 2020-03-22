Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $61,638.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $61,638.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.02127312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.61 or 0.03513149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00615856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00673844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00079816 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00530602 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

