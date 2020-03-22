Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $76,251.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,976.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.02109040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.03499475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00618581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00658878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00081859 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00026183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00511461 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

