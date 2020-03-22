ADAMANT Messenger Price Hits $0.0075 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $631,348.01 and $176.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,978,982 coins and its circulating supply is 83,836,971 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.