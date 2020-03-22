AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.27. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

