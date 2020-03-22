Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 5,359,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $348,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,135,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

