AdEx Tops 1-Day Volume of $857,092.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $857,092.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Gatecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.02694093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00191601 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

