Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,416 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after buying an additional 2,342,399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,062,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 496,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,834. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

