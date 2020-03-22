Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,859,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,235,256. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

