Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of Aegion worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aegion by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aegion by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aegion by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aegion by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of AEGN stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $13.96. 289,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,737. The company has a market cap of $473.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.