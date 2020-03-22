aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Allbit, ABCC and DDEX. aelf has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and $21.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bibox, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Bithumb, Kucoin, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, IDEX, OKEx, GOPAX, Koinex, ABCC, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, BigONE and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

