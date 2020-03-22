Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.0974

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $532.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00652540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

