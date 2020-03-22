Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $92,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 429.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $2,858,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

