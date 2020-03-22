Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2.23 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDAX and IDEX. During the last week, Aeron has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tidex, Binance, Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDAX, Coinrail, Kuna, Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

