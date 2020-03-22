Aeternity Price Hits $0.0960 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $8.52 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Liqui and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001462 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 350,831,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,010,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, FCoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, HADAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Liqui, BigONE, Bithumb, BitMart, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Zebpay, LATOKEN, IDAX, Mercatox, Crex24, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

