Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 888.57 ($11.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,330 ($20,165.75).

LON:AGK opened at GBX 364.90 ($4.80) on Friday. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 533.20 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 782.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 18.27 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

