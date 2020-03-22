Agrocoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $303,177.00 (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Agrocoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $303,177.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.04342335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

Agrocoin is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

