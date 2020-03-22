AidCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,845.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $350,340.60 and approximately $2,845.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

