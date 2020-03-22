Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

