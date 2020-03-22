Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Air Lease worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

