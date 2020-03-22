Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Media coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

