AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0106

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Huobi, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $3.91 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.02692212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00191872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, OKEx and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

