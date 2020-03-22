Aladdin (ADN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.25 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $3.67 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aladdin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BITKER, BitForex and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.02110783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.03471158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00610149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00654280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078954 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00510987 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017032 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,162,460,697 tokens. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitForex, CoinBene and BITKER. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

