Aladdin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aladdin

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,162,326,689 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, BitForex, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

