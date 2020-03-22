Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Alaska Air Group worth $81,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of ALK opened at $23.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

