Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Alector comprises about 1.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned 1.56% of Alector worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alector by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,908,771.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $7,409,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,210,167 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

