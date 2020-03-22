All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $339,276.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.