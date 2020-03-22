Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Allakos worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after buying an additional 776,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,210,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $9,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 680,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $58.92. 499,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. Allakos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

