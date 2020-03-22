ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of ALLETE worth $89,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALLETE by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ALLETE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.37.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

