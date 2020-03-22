Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

