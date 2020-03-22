Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,401. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after buying an additional 4,779,836 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,443,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 1,076,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after buying an additional 1,032,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

