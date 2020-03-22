Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 896,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

