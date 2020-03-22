Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ALL stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $73.87. 3,911,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,344. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

