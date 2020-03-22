Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

