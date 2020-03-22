Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,510,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,023,395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,068.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,322.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

