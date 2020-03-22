Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Altagas alerts:

Altagas stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.