Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,586,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $210.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $208.31 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

