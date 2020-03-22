Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after acquiring an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3,529.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

