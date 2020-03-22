Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

ITM opened at $41.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

