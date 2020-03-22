Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

