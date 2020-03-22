Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

