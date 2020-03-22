Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of IBB opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

