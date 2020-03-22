Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,639 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $37.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

