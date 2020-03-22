Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

