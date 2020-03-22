Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

NYSE:TRV opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

