Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $338.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.42.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.