Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,068.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,377.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,322.92. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 53.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

